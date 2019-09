HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Sting plays live at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Saturday, Nov. 9th.

Fans will be sure to hear a mix of Police hits like "Walking On The Moon" as well as Sting solo smashes like "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free"!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

