Sunshine Music Festival Heats Up Boca Raton!

BOCA RATON, Fla - The Sunshine Music Festival brought a beautiful day of live music to Mizner Park in Boca Raton on Sunday, January 14th.

It was a bit of a chilly morning that soon gave way to an exceptional afternoon; with clear blue skies and plenty of room for fans to dance between the two stages.

The Sunshine Music Festival always brings an eclectic lineup of artists to town and this year was no exception! The gates opened at noon and fans quickly claimed their spots on the Main Stage lawn in preparation for a great day of live music and fun.

The Suffers got the party started on the Main Stage, followed by Foundation of Funk-featuring George Porter, Jr. and Zigaboo Modeliste of The Meters on the Second Stage that really had people putting on their boogie shoes (or just dancing barefoot in the grass)!

Medeski Martin & Wood took over the Main Stage just before 3 and tore right into a funky instrumental that had the crowd hooting and hollering for more! The trio treated fans to a blistering set showing off their musical chops.

Next, the crowd spilled over into the field surrounding the Second Stage for another big dance party featuring New Orleans-based jazz-funk band Galactic. Propelled by their fiery horn section, they had fans kicking up the turf; shaking their bones on a sunny afternoon!

As the day turned into evening, the Main Stage lawn quickly filled up for Phish bassist Mike Gordon, who was performing with his own band; featuring Scott Murawski on guitar, Robert Walter on B3 Organ and keyboards, drummer John Morgan Kimock and percussionist Craig Myers. Gordon's band rocked out several songs from his latest studio album, "OGOGO".

As night began to fall and the temperature began to drop again, the lines for hot food got a little longer and the Second Stage field was jam-packed for one of the main headliners; Hot Tuna. The two mainstays of that band; Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady have been playing music together since they were just teenagers. Their unique guitar and bass interplay underpinned the psychedelic sound of Jefferson Airplane before they went on to form Hot Tuna, a musical partnership they continue to this day! Jorma and Jack sounded particularly tight on this chilly night; locking into rhythm immediately and energizing fans young and old.

As always, Tedeschi Trucks Band wrapped up the daylong festival with a set of smoking blues from the Main Stage, sending the thousands of fans home happy and still tapping their toes; counting the days until the next time the Sunshine Music Festival rolls into South Florida. If you haven't come out to see what all the fuss is about, what are you waiting for? You'll be sure to have a great time!

