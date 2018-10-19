Sweethearts of the Rodeo 50th Anniversary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic "Sweethearts of the Rodeo" at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Dec. 19th.

They'll perform the album in its entirety, along with telling stories about the making of the record!

Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are helping round out the sound!

You'll also get to hear other hits from McGuinn, Hillman and Stuart during the show!

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

