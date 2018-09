MIAMI, Fla. - SZA, Tyler the Creator & A$AP Rocky headline iii Points 2019 in Miami from Friday, Feb; 15th through Sunday, Feb. 17th, 2019.

The diverse lineup also includes: Erykah Badu, James Blake, Beach House, Herbie Hancock, Blood Orange, The Internet, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah (performing "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx"!), Khruangbin and many, many more!

