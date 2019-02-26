Taking Back Sunday Celebrates 20 Years at Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Taking Back Sunday celebrates 20 years with 2 special shows at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Oct. 11th and Saturday, Oct. 12th.

On Friday, the band will play their entire debut album, "Tell All Your Friends" and then flip a coin to decide if they will also play their 2nd album, "Where You Want To Be" or their 3rd album, "Louder Now"!

On Saturday, they will play "Tell All Your Friends" again and the album they DIDN'T PLAY on Friday! Fans will also be treated to new songs and other fan favorites on BOTH NIGHTS!

Doors will open on both nights at 7 p.m. The music starts at 8 p.m.

