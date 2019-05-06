Concerts

Tears for Fears performance at SunFest canceled. Fans let them hear about it.

Inclement weather blamed for cancellation, but it didn't stop Keith Urban

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Roland Orzabal (left) and Curt Smith of the music group Tears for Fears performs onstage, Sept. 24, 2016 in Las Vegas.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Inclement weather spoiled the show Sunday for some fans who attended SunFest just to see Tears for Fears.

The British rock duo announced on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that their scheduled performance at the downtown West Palm Beach music festival was canceled because of inclement weather that "created unsafe conditions."

Tears for Fears had been scheduled to perform at 7:15 p.m. on the JetBlue stage. However, many fans who were in attendance said the rain had cleared out well before the decision was made to cancel the show.

Some fans expressed their disappointment about the decision, saying they "weathered the storm to be here" and were frustrated by how the situation was handeled.

Country music star Keith Urban, who was Sunday night's headliner, took to the Ford stage later than scheduled after weather conditions forced the closure of Palm Beach International Airport. Urban apologized to fans on Twitter for the delay, saying his flight was diverted to Miami and he had to take an Uber ride to West Palm Beach in a "torrential downpour."

Some fans questioned why the Tears for Fears show wasn't moved to the Ford stage while Urban was delayed, but a spokeswoman for SunFest told WPTV it was logistically impossible because Urban's equipment was already in place, among other factors.

