Tears for Fears performance at SunFest canceled. Fans let them hear about it.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Inclement weather spoiled the show Sunday for some fans who attended SunFest just to see Tears for Fears.

The British rock duo announced on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that their scheduled performance at the downtown West Palm Beach music festival was canceled because of inclement weather that "created unsafe conditions."

Unfortunately the inclement weather throughout the day has created unsafe conditions on the SunFest South Stage.

Regretfully our show has been cancelled this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to be back to play for our fans as soon as possible. thank you, TFF — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) May 6, 2019

Tears for Fears had been scheduled to perform at 7:15 p.m. on the JetBlue stage. However, many fans who were in attendance said the rain had cleared out well before the decision was made to cancel the show.

Some fans expressed their disappointment about the decision, saying they "weathered the storm to be here" and were frustrated by how the situation was handeled.

It is unfortunate that you guys did not have the fortitude to come out and say hello in person. It is an insult to all of us fans that weathered the storm to be here and paid our hard earned money. Did you get paid? — johnfavicchia (@johnfavicchia) May 6, 2019

Keith Urban and his band got stuck in Miami. Instead of cancelling they took Ubers just so they wouldn't disappoint their fans. Quite the contrast with you guys. Really disappointed in you. — Duncan Reilly (@ReillyMonster) May 6, 2019

Guys, this was really poorly handled. Whose decision was it to cancel? It wasn't raining, and the sky was mostly clear. A lot of us went to some expense and trouble to be here. Piss poor. Honestly. — Jeff Harrington (@JHarrington_Esq) May 6, 2019

Country music star Keith Urban, who was Sunday night's headliner, took to the Ford stage later than scheduled after weather conditions forced the closure of Palm Beach International Airport. Urban apologized to fans on Twitter for the delay, saying his flight was diverted to Miami and he had to take an Uber ride to West Palm Beach in a "torrential downpour."

Some fans questioned why the Tears for Fears show wasn't moved to the Ford stage while Urban was delayed, but a spokeswoman for SunFest told WPTV it was logistically impossible because Urban's equipment was already in place, among other factors.

