Come celebrate 40 years with The B-52s when they play the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Aug. 29th!

Berlin ("Take My Breath Away from Top Gun) and OMD ("If You Leave" from Pretty in Pink) will open the show!

Fans will get to rock out to B-52 classics like "Private Idaho", "Rock Lobster", "Roam" and of course, "Love Shack"!

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

