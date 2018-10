HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Beach Boys bring their "Now & Then" tour to the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019.

Fans will be singing along to classic hits like "Good Vibrations", "I Get Around" and "Fun, Fun, Fun"!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.