The Black Keys Live at BB&T Center!

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Black Keys bring the "Let's Rock" tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Tuesday, Nov. 5th.

Shannon and the Clams and Modest Mouse will also perform!

Modest Mouse fans will get to hear fan favorites like "Dashboard", "King Rat" and "Float On"!

The Keys will be touring behind their new album, "Let's Rock" but you may get to hear classic stompers like "Tighten Up", "Your Touch" and "I Got Mine"!

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

