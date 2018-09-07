The Jacksons, Live & Panic! at the Disco Headline Riptide 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH. Fla. - Music fans will be packing Fort Lauderdale Beach to hear live performances from The Jacksons, Live and Panic! at the Disco at the Riptide Music Festival from Friday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 2.

Other acts scheduled to perform include: Sheila E., Lisa Lisa, Baha Men, The Sugar Hill Gang, Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Young the Giant, Blue October, lovelytheband, Superorganism, 311, Matt and Kim, Everclear, Third Eye Blind, Sugar Ray, Collective Soul and more!

For tickets or more information click here.

