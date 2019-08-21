The Killers & The 1975 Headline Riptide 2019!

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. - The Riptide Music Festival powered by Ford returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday, Nov. 23rd and Sunday, Nov. 24th!

The Killers & The 1975 are this year's headliners for what is Broward County's Signature Event for 2019! Other big names on the bill include The Revivalists, Silversun Pickups, Judah & The Lion, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Barns Courtney, Matt Maeson, Reel Big Fish, Switchfoot, Fuel, Soul Asylum and many more!

New this year: a dash of fashion with Tan France from "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" and delicious food demos by celebrity chefs on the Maximus mobile kitchen, as seen on Gordon Ramsay's "Hell on Wheels"!

For tickets or more information click here.

