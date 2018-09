FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Magpie Salute plays live at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019.

Formed by former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, the band also features former Black Crowes members Marc Ford and Sven Pipien and Rich Robinson band members Matt Slocum and Joe Magistro.

The music starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

