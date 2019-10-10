The Raconteurs Live at Fillmore Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Raconteurs play live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Sunday, Nov. 10th.

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White and Brendan Benson handle lead vocal and guitar duties. Drummer Patrick Keeler and bassist Jack Lawrence round out the rocking crew!

They are touring behind their 3rd album, "Help Us Stranger" but fans will get to hear hits from throughout their career!

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

