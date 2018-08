FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Righteous Brothers perform live at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, January 17th, 2019.

Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will also perform.

Fans will be singing and dancing to classic hits like "Unchained Melody", "Soul & Inspiration", You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin"" and "The Time of My Life"!

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.