MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Thievery Corporation brings the "Treasures of the Temple" tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday, Dec. 8th.

Singer Natalia Clavier, who just released her new album "TRANS", will be providing vocals for the concert!

The Suffers will open the show.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. The music starts at 8:30 p.m.

