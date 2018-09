MIRAMAR, Fla. - Don't miss Tony! Toni! Tone! live at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, January 19th, 2019!

The trio of brothers Dwayne and Raphael Wiggins and their cousin, Timothy Christian will be laying down live versions of hits like "Little Walter", "If I Had No Loot" and "Feels Good"!

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

