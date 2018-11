MIAMI, Fla. - The pressure drops when Toots & The Maytals play live at the Magic City Casino in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 12th, 2019!

Reggae fans will be skanking to classics like "54-46 Was My Number", "Monkey Man" and of course, "Pressure Drop"!

The Wailer will open the concert.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

