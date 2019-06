MIAMI, Fla. - Montreal-based indie rock band TOPS plays live at the Perez Art Museum Miami on Thursday, June 20th.

The band's performance is part of PAMM's new "CURRENTS" audio-visual experience!

In addition to live music, Juggerknot Theatre Company will present "flash-theater" MIAMI MOTEL STORIES, written by Juan C. Sanchez and directed by Jennifer De Castroverde.

