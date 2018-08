MIAMI, Fla. - Travis Scott brings his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" tour to the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, November 11th.

Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes will open the show.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

