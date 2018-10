HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah brings his standup act to the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Friday, March 15th, 2019.

He will perform two shows that night; at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

