Ultimate Miami Comedian at Magic City Casino

MIAMI, Fla. - South Florida comedians will be competing for big bucks and bragging rights at the Ultimate Miami Comedian competition at Magic City Casino on Thursday, May 31st.

The event will be hosted by Felipe Esparza, the winner of season 7 of "Last Comic Standing".

For tickets or more information click here.

The next night, Friday, June 1st, the casino will host the Ultimate Miami Bartender competition with freestyle legends TKA, Rob Base and Sweet Sensation performing live!

For tickets or more information click here.

On Saturday, it's the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen with special appearances by Adore Delano, Chad Michaels and Nina BoNina Brown.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.