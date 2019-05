MIAMI, Fla. - Vampire Weekend brings the "Father of the Bride" tour to the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Saturday, August 24th.

The band is touring behind the new album, "Father of the Bridge" but fans will be sure to hear hits like "A-Punk", "Sunflower" and "Oxford Comma"!

Christone King will open the show.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

