RockFest 80s Moves to Miramar

SUNRISE, Fla. - It will be a real Headbangers Ball in Miramar when RockFest 80s rolls into town on Saturday, November 10th and Sunday, November 11th.

Rockers scheduled to perform include: Ace Frehley from KISS, Vince Neil from Motley Crue, Night Ranger, Sebastian Bach from Skid Row, Tom Keifer from Cinderella, Kix, Eric Martin, Zebra, Nelson, Jake E. Lee (formerly Ozzy's guitarist), Winger, Steelheart, Jack Russell's Great White, Red Dragon Cartel and Stellar Revival!

The gates open at noon on both days.

