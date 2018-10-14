Ween is Keen at Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Ween brought their wacky brand of alternative rock to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday, Oct. 13th.

The band's brand of music is definitely an acquired taste. There are no really casual Ween fans; you're either on the bus or you're not.. and everyone likes to keep it that way. And those hardcore fans were out in full force, glad to see their heroes back together after Gene's personal issues caused the band to break up.

Ween had no opener-they walked out onstage ready to rock! They proceeded to give fans both barrels-a lengthy, 33 song, 2-set show that basically encompassed the band's entire ferociously original catalog! A lot of fun and a lot of rocking at the Fillmore again on a beautiful Saturday night.

Here is the band's setlist.. straight from the stage!

Set 1

1. Did You See Me

2. The HIV Song

3. Exactly Where I'm At

4. Bananas + Blow

5. The Stallion Part 1

6. I Got A Weasel

7. Gabrielle

8. Seconds

9. The Final Alarm

10. Chocolate Town

11. Sorry Charlie

12. Marble Tulip Juicy Tree

13. Albino Sunburned Girl

14. The Mollusk

15. Wayne's Pet Youngin

16. Fat Lenny

17. Mister Richard Smoker

Set 2.

18. Transdermal Celebration

19. Tick

20. Buckingham Green

21. Piss Up A Rope

22. Spinal Meningitis Got Me Down

23. Zoloft

24. Puerto Rican Power

25. Stroker Ace

26. Boy's Club

27. Touch My Tooter

28. The Rift

Encore Mini-Set:

29. Fiesta

30. Captain Fantasy

31. Up on the Hill

32. You Fucked Up

33. Someday

