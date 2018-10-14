Ween is Keen at Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Ween brought their wacky brand of alternative rock to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday, Oct. 13th.
The band's brand of music is definitely an acquired taste. There are no really casual Ween fans; you're either on the bus or you're not.. and everyone likes to keep it that way. And those hardcore fans were out in full force, glad to see their heroes back together after Gene's personal issues caused the band to break up.
Ween had no opener-they walked out onstage ready to rock! They proceeded to give fans both barrels-a lengthy, 33 song, 2-set show that basically encompassed the band's entire ferociously original catalog! A lot of fun and a lot of rocking at the Fillmore again on a beautiful Saturday night.
Here is the band's setlist.. straight from the stage!
Set 1
1. Did You See Me
2. The HIV Song
3. Exactly Where I'm At
4. Bananas + Blow
5. The Stallion Part 1
6. I Got A Weasel
7. Gabrielle
8. Seconds
9. The Final Alarm
10. Chocolate Town
11. Sorry Charlie
12. Marble Tulip Juicy Tree
13. Albino Sunburned Girl
14. The Mollusk
15. Wayne's Pet Youngin
16. Fat Lenny
17. Mister Richard Smoker
Set 2.
18. Transdermal Celebration
19. Tick
20. Buckingham Green
21. Piss Up A Rope
22. Spinal Meningitis Got Me Down
23. Zoloft
24. Puerto Rican Power
25. Stroker Ace
26. Boy's Club
27. Touch My Tooter
28. The Rift
Encore Mini-Set:
29. Fiesta
30. Captain Fantasy
31. Up on the Hill
32. You Fucked Up
33. Someday
