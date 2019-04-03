Yes Brings the "Royal Affair" Tour to Hard Rock Event Center

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Yes brings their "Royal Affair" tour to the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Saturday, July 13th.

This "Best of the Brits" rock show will also feature Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe on guitar in a special performance! Asia will play their hits and pay tribute to late founding member John Wetton. The band will also introduce its new lineup, featuring guitarist/lead singer Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and bassist Billy Sherwood.

John Lodge of the Moody Blues will also perform their classic songs and honor the memory of the recently departed Ray Thomas. Carl Palmer will play the songs of ELP; honoring his former bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake with vocals by Arthur Brown (of "Fire" fame)!

Yes will perform songs from throughout their long career and pay tribute to the memories of Chris Squire and Peter Banks.

The big show starts at 6:30 p.m.

