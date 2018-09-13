Country music singer Justin Moore to headline benefit concert for Parkland students

Country music singer Justin Moore is set to perform at a benefit concert for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Support for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School family is coming from an award-winning country music singer.

Justin Moore is headlining a benefit concert for those impacted by February's mass shooting at the Parkland school.

The #MSDCOUNTRYSTRONG benefit concert will be held Sept. 21 on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

All proceeds will go toward building an art memorial to honor the victims and remodeling the school's concession stand.

"There are people there who are still feeling the lasting effects of this, and hopefully we can put a smile on their face for an evening and help them far beyond that," Moore said.

Wellington resident and former "American Idol" contestant Emily Brooke will open for Moore, who was named new artist of the year by the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2014.

