Designers compete to win $10K in toilet paper wedding dress contest

NEW YORK - They say a lot of people come up with their best ideas while sitting on the toilet, why not wedding gown designers?

Over 1,500 contestants competed in the 14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, and before you laugh, know that $10,000 was up for grabs.

Cheap Chic Weddings and (shockingly) Quilted Northern sponsor the contest to see who can make the most creative and elegant wedding gowns using toilet paper and barely anything else.

In the end, Virginia designer Ronaldo Cruz took home the top prize as his gown, seen in the slideshow below, was selected the best in show among 10 finalists.

According to People, Cruz's halter-style gown was made with the toilet paper, along with tape, glue and thread.

