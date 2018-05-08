Disneyland employs 19 members and 4 generations of 1 family

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some families take Disney vacations for generation after generation.

But one family has taken their love of Disneyland to another level -- by having generations be employees of the California theme park.

Nineteen employees spanning four generations of the Gerlach family have worked for the park. It began with Verral Elmer, who started working there shortly after it opened in 1955. She spent more than 28 years working at Disneyland before retiring, ABC affiliate KABC reported.

Next came her daughter Lynne, who would see Walt Disney himself around the park. Husbands, wives, children and grandchildren all became employed at the park. Most recently, brother-sister duo Mikayla and Kaiden Gerlach were hired, becoming the 18th and 19th members of the family Disneyland tradition.

The family members gathered at the park on Tuesday to celebrate their special bond.

"To carry on this family tradition is an honor," Mikayla, a parade performer at the Disneyland Resort, told "Good Morning America."

"It is unbelievable to think I’m dancing down the same streets that Walt Disney created and 18 of my family members have walked for so many years," she added. "The Disneyland Resort is my family’s home away from home, and it’s a great place to work!"

2018 ABC News