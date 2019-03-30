DJ Marshmello despised KFC commercial at Ultra Music Festival

DJ Marshmello wasn't happy with the stunt KFC pulled out at the Ultra Music Festival on Friday in Virginia Key. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - Kentucky Fried Chicken managed to get a performance at the Ultra Music Festival's main stage on Friday afternoon and DJ Marshmello wasn't happy about it.

Tens of thousands of electronic music fans traveled far, put up with traffic and long lines to listen to some of the best DJs in the world perform live at the festival. Many DJs from around the world dream of playing on those stages.

This is why Christopher Comstock, known as DJ Mashmello, was upset when a DJ dressed as KFC founder, Colonel Sanders, played a set on the main stage at Miami Marine Stadium area on Virginia Key.

"This KFC colonel sanders Djing at Ultra is lame," he wrote on Twitter. "I can think of a lot of other artists that actually deserve to be on that stage instead."

Electronic music fans who witnessed it said the KFC set was about 5 minutes long.

