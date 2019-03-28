Eric Prydz is 'really sorry' to miss Wynwood Factory, Ultra Music Festival

Eric Prydz announced he won't be performing sets in Miami this week. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, also known as Pryda and Cirez D, won't be performing in Miami this week.

The record producer and musician, formerly with Swedish House Mafia, was set to perform on Thursday night at the Wynwood Factory and he had a set at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ultra Music Festival's Live Arena stage.

Prydz, who has said he has a fear of flying, wrote on Twitter that "an acute medical condition" was to blame.

"I am truly gutted to miss any shows, but especially Miami," Prydz wrote.

The Wynwood Factory is selling tickets for 13 other events this week. The Ultra Music Festival -- formerly held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami -- will be presenting about 50 sets a day this weekend at stages the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and at the Miami Marine Stadium.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.