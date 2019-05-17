Family and learning is hot in Miami this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From train-centric children's activities to Mother's Day festivities, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Explore the Wonder of Trains

We're celebrating International Train Day and the historic mini-train and railroad renovation project. Join us for a free family-friendly event that includes children's activities, refreshments and all things trains.

When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mothers day at Jungle Island

Jungle Island invites all moms to enjoy free park admission on Mother's Day. Connect with mother nature at Jungle Island's Banyan Deck, where there will be a pop-up outdoor spa with a la carte services. Spend the day with the family, exploring nature and wildlife at Jungle Island, or enjoy alone time while kiddos ages five through 12 are enrolled in a free daycare, available on Mother's Day only.

When: Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Attraction Pass at FunDimension Family Entertainment Center

Created by parents with curious, adventurous children of their own, FunDimension Family Entertainment Center is a place where children can let out their excess energy while adults unwind. The boutique-style indoor complex exercises imaginations with a myriad of family-friendly attractions ranging from bumper cars to arcade games. In FunDimension's onsite lounge, grownups sink into plush seats and sip on wine or beer as they watch TV or surf the web with complimentary WiFi.

Where: FunDimension Family Entertainment Center, 2129 N.W. First Court, Wynwood Arts District

Price: $31 (43 percent discount off regular price); additional deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

