Fan of Hannibal Lecter allegedly removes, eats man's liver

GERMANY - A fan of the "Silence of the Lambs" allegedly took things too far when attempting to emulate the film's main character, Hannibal Lecter.

The New York Post reports a student only identified as Nhat T., 24, has confessed to removing a fellow student's liver and eating it, just as Lecter did in the Oscar-winning movie.

Nhat T. appeared in handcuffs, as Lecter did, when he appeared in court for trial in Gera, Germany.

The Vietnamese student was attending a university in the city when he admitted to killing a Chinese classmate in August 2018. Investigators found the victim's body in pieces inside plastic bags under a bridge and in a river.

A prosecutor confirmed the unidentified victim's liver was missing from the body, leading officials to believe that Nhat T. had eaten the organ.

“The film ‘Hannibal’ definitely played a big role in the defendant’s life. The liver was selectively removed (from the body),” prosectuor Martin Zschaechner said.

The prosecution claims Nhat T. searched for "Hannibal Lecter" and "secure killing methods" nearly 30,000 times before the murder occurred.

