Fans look back on South Florida rapper's life a year after fatal shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Fans and loved ones were looking back on the life of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion Tuesday, a year after he was fatally shot in Deerfield Beach.

Throngs of people visited the rapper's gravesite Tuesday in Boca Raton to pay their respects as relatives entered the mausoleum.

Local 10's Michelle Solomon spoke to a father and son who traveled all the way down from Orlando.

"One of my sons actually deals with depression pretty strongly, but X actually helped him through it. Just by him watching X's videos and X went through it, and depression is something very serious," Luis Gonzalez said.

"He had a really big heart for all his fans and he loved everyone," Gonzalez's son, Rafael, said.

Earlier in the day, it was announced on the artist's Instagram account that a documentary on the rapper would be released in the near future. The documentary is being produced and created by the rapper's mother, Cleo Bernard, who was at the tribute Tuesday for her son, where she greeted fans throughout the day.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was robbed and gunned down June 18. 2018, after he left RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Four men were charged with first-degree murder in connection with his killing.

