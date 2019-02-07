Fans petition NFL to have Pitbull perform Super Bowl halftime show in 2020

Pitbull performs at the Rolling Stone LIVE party held at the Bud Light Hotel on Feb. 1, 2013 in New Orleans.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - If fans get their way, when the Super Bowl returns to South Florida next year, Miami's very own Pitbull will be the headline act during the halftime show.

A petition was recently created to get Pitbull to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

JP Gutierrez started the petition, which had more than 900 signatures as of Thursday morning.

"Pitbull is Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide," Gutierrez wrote. "Pitbull needs to do the halftime show for Super Bowl 54 in Miami."

There hasn't been a local performer in a South Florida Super Bowl halftime show since Miami's Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder shared the stage during Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999.

Pitbull performed during a fan fest prior to Super Bowl XLIV -- the last to be held in South Florida -- in Miami Beach in 2010.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Pitbull performs at a Super Bowl XLIV fan jam on Feb. 5, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Ultimately, it will be up to the NFL to decide. The NFL doesn't typically announce its halftime performers until the season begins.

The 38-year-old Miami-born rapper already narrated the Super Bowl LIV hype video released Monday.

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

