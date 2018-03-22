Federal court sides with Marvin Gaye family in 'Blurred Lines' fight

A federal appeals court upheld a copyright infringement verdict against Pharrell Williams (far left) and Robin Thicke, awarding $5.3 million to the family of Marvin Gaye (right).

LOS ANGELES - A federal appeals court upheld a copyright infringement verdict against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over the 2013 hit song "Blurred Lines."

In a split decision from a three-judge panel, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday awarded $5.3 million to the family of Marvin Gaye, who said "Blurred Lines" illegally copied from the late soul singer's "Got to Give it Up."

Two judges from the panel of three rejected the defense's request to overturn the verdict or order a new trial.

Dissenting Judge Jacqueline Nguyen said the decision has allowed the Gaye family to copyright an entire musical style.

Howard King, attorney for Thicke and Williams, said he plans further appeals.

An email to Gaye family's attorney Richard S. Busch wasn't immediately returned.

