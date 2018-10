PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Veterans and active-duty military members have an opportunity to see the film 'First Man' for free.

The film stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong. The film is about his journey to become the first man to walk on the moon. Film critics have already called a possible contender for the Oscars. It's set to be released Friday, October 12th.

To see which movie theaters are offering tickets, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.