Florida zoo shows off adorable baby flamingos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With their flashy feathers and long legs, flamingos are so "Florida," they should the state bird.

That's why when you get a chance to see a baby flamingo in action, you should jump or fly at the chance because there may not be anything cuter.

The Jacksonville Zoo debuted a pair of baby flamingos to the park last weekend, according to WTSP.

The birds, which are Greater flamingos, were born on June 21 and 27.

Of course, what's currently missing from the babies are their iconic pink feathers, but those don't come until they get a little older.

Sadly, one of the flamingo chicks was raised by zookeepers as it was rejected by its parents. The baby was hand fed around-the-clock in the animal hospital before it was moved to a bird aviary. The second lives with its family in the flamingo yard.

Oh, by the way, the actual Florida state bird is the Northern mockingbird.

