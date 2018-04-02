Entertainment

Frank Stallone apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor after profanity-laced rant

Younger brother of Sylvester Stallone issues apology on Twitter

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Frank Stallone (left) apologized to David Hogg after a profanity-laced rant on Twitter.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Frank Stallone took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a profanity-laced rant mocking Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg.

The apology came a day after the musician and younger brother of Sylvester Stallone verbally attacked Hogg in a since-deleted tweet.

"This David Hogg (expletive) is getting a little big for his britches," Frank Stallone wrote. "I'm sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little (expletive). Watch him run home like the coward he is. He's the worst rep for today's youth headline grabbing punk."

Hogg recently made headlines after conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked the Parkland school shooting survivor after he revealed that he had been rejected from several prominent California colleges, including UCLA. Hogg then called for an advertising boycott of Ingraham's show.

"Knocked Up" writer and director Judd Apatow was quick to fire back at Frank Stallone on Twitter.

Frank Stallone posted that he was making his Twitter account private after the backlash, but it was made public again when he issued his apology.

