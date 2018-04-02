Frank Stallone apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor after profanity-laced rant

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Frank Stallone took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize for a profanity-laced rant mocking Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg.

To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words. I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology. Frank — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) April 1, 2018

The apology came a day after the musician and younger brother of Sylvester Stallone verbally attacked Hogg in a since-deleted tweet.

"This David Hogg (expletive) is getting a little big for his britches," Frank Stallone wrote. "I'm sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little (expletive). Watch him run home like the coward he is. He's the worst rep for today's youth headline grabbing punk."

Hogg recently made headlines after conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked the Parkland school shooting survivor after he revealed that he had been rejected from several prominent California colleges, including UCLA. Hogg then called for an advertising boycott of Ingraham's show.

"Knocked Up" writer and director Judd Apatow was quick to fire back at Frank Stallone on Twitter.

We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies. https://t.co/gj4Ptc8wWR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 31, 2018

Frank Stallone posted that he was making his Twitter account private after the backlash, but it was made public again when he issued his apology.

Hi I just made my account private so I don’t have to listen to a bunch of computer hero’s telling me how tough they and I’m not. In this country you can choose your company — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) March 31, 2018

