Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

MIAMI - The Golden State Warriors may have lost the NBA Finals, but they made everyone else winners when it comes to tacos.

Because the Warriors won a game in Toronto, Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos on Tuesday between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Free tacos and absolutely no purchase necessary.

You can even order your taco anytime on the Taco Bell website or through their free app.

