Fresh off ratings bonanza, 'Roseanne' gets renewed for another season

"Roseanne" will be back for another season on ABC.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - That didn't take long.

Fresh off the success of its premiere Tuesday night, the reboot of "Roseanne" has been renewed for another season by ABC.

"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Friday in a news release announcing the renewal. "The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the 'Roseanne' team has in store for next year."

"Roseanne" was the No. 1-rated premiere telecast of the season. The two-part premiere was watched by more than 18 million viewers and scored a 5.1 rating, according to Nielsen.

The popular sitcom aired on ABC for nine seasons from 1988-97. Roseanne Barr and the entire cast from the original run returned for the most-recent season.



