Gamblers bet Baby Sussex will be named Arthur

MIAMI - Gamblers are betting on Baby Sussex's name, and the top choices, according to Ladbrokes, is Arthur, Albert, Philip, James, Alexander, Alfred and Thomas.

Users of Ladbrokes, an online betting site, are betting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are most likely to name their baby boy Arthur with 5/1 odds.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced their baby was born at 5:26 a.m. and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He will be seventh in line to the throne.

Royal Baby Names:

•Brexit

•Wonderwall

•Suits

•Carl

•Bandersnatch — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) May 6, 2019

What will Meghan and Harry call their son? Bookies say James and Alexander are the new favourites for the Sussex's baby boyhttps://t.co/4s25lzdpxP — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.