Gamblers bet Baby Sussex will be named Arthur

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer
MIAMI - Gamblers are betting on Baby Sussex's name, and the top choices, according to Ladbrokes, is Arthur, Albert, Philip, James, Alexander, Alfred and Thomas.

Users of Ladbrokes, an online betting site, are betting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are most likely to name their baby boy Arthur with 5/1 odds. 

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced their baby was born at 5:26 a.m. and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He will be seventh in line to the throne. 

