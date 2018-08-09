Gator gets relaxing scrubdown with push broom at Everglades Holiday Park

A video posted on Everglades National Park's Facebook page shows an employee giving an alligator a scrubdown with a contractor's broom.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Don't try this at home, people.

Everglades Holiday Park recently shared this video of an employee scrubbing the back of an alligator with a push broom.

This gator really seems to dig it as the woman, like the post suggests, is "getting those hard to reach places."

The woman is fearless as she stands barefoot and is all smiles for the camera. Heck, even the cameraman (or woman) bravely gets in the gator's face as the big guy seemingly shows off with a fat grin.

Western Broward County's wildlife preserve is home to the Gator Boys Alligator Rescue, a team of gator trappers who capture the nuisance reptiles throughout South Florida and release them in the park. They are the focus of a reality television show called "Gator Boys" on Animal Planet.

Who knew these heavy-duty brooms were good for this too?

But, please folks, don't get any ideas. The employees here are fully trained to be in close proximity with Florida's most recognizable inhabitant.

