MIAMI - Sing along... It's the most wonderful time of the year!

After a long 12 months, patience has finally paid off as Free Slurpee Day is here once again.

On Wednesday, July 11... 7/11 (get it?)... anyone can walk into a 7-Eleven store and receive a FREE small Slurpee!

That's right, F-R-E-E.

Just head to the closest 7-Eleven between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET on July 11 and a small serving of icy goodness is all yours.

