'Good Morning America' expanding this fall; 'The Chew' comes to an end

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - "Good Morning America" is about to get longer.

ABC announced Wednesday that the Emmy Award-winning morning show will expand to three hours in September.

The third hour of "Good Morning America" will air at 1 p.m.

"Over the past six years, 'Good Morning America' has solidified its place as America's No. 1 morning show," ABC President Ben Sherwood said. "We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour."

"The Chew," which currently airs at 1 p.m., will come to an end at the conclusion of this season.

"While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet," Sherwood said. "For seven years 'The Chew' has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best."

ABC News has yet to say who will host the third hour of "Good Morning America," but an announcement is expected in the coming months.

