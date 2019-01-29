Grammy-winning singer James Ingram dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - R&B singer and songwriter James Ingram has died at the age of 66 from brain cancer.

TMZ reports Ingram passed away after an extended battle with the disease.

With iconic songs like "Baby, Come to Me," "Yah Mo B There," and "Just Once," Ingram scored eight Top 40 hits, including two No. 1's.

Ingram won a Grammy award for Best R&B Vocal Performance in 1982 for the song "One Hundred Ways" on Quincy Jones' album The Dude.

Ingram was also nominated twice for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Along with his vocal work, Ingram was also a hit songwriter, writing songs such as "P.Y.T." for Michael Jackson's Thriller album, and working with other artists such as Donna Summer, Ray Charles and Natalie Cole.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.