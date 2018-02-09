'Hamilton' making its way to Miami...but it'll be a long wait

MIAMI - "Hamilton" is coming to Miami. But it's more than a year away.

Broadway Across America announced Friday that the Tony Award-winning musical is coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County during its 2019-20 season.

"The best way to guarantee tickets to 'Hamilton' is to purchase a season subscription for the 2018-19 season," according to a news release announcing the lineup.

Subscribers for this season will get first dibs on tickets for next season's offerings. Subscriptions to the general public go on sale Friday.

Season ticket prices for the six-show subscription package range from $194 to $869.

"Hamilton" is already scheduled for a five-week run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale at the end of the year. It will also make a stop at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach during the 2019-20 season.

Information regarding dates and how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

