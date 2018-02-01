Bad joke? Hannibal Buress won't be charged after Miami arrest

MIAMI - Was it all just a bad joke?

Comedian Hannibal Buress won't be charged with disorderly intoxication after his arrest in Miami last year.

His attorney, Brian Bieber, confirmed to Local 10 News on Thursday that prosecutors won't pursue the misdemeanor charge.

According to the arrest report, Buress approached a police officer about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 2000 block of Northwest Second Avenue and asked the officer to call him an Uber.

Police said Buress became angry and belligerent when the officer refused, eventually leading to his arrest.

"In Florida, it's protected First Amendment speech to ask a police officer to call you an Uber," Bieber told the Miami Herald. "Also, when coming from a professional comedian, it's actually funny. Unfortunately, the arresting officer didn't think so."

The entire incident was captured on the officer's body camera video.

"Hey, what's up? It's me, Hannibal Buress," the comedian said on the video. "This cop's stupid as f---."

Buress, 34, is a frequent guest on late-night talk shows such as the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." He has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including "Broad City" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Don't be surprised if the highly publicized arrest makes it into one of his future standup routines.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.