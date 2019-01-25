Here's how Roger Stone, Frank Pentangeli and 'Godfather Part II' are connected

Roger Stone (left) stands outside the Fort Lauderdale federal courthouse after his arrest. Michael V. Gallo (right) portrays Frank Pentangeli in a scene from "The Godfather Part II."

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Oscar Wilde once wrote that "life imitates art far more than art imitates life."

This appears to hold true in the criminal indictment against Roger Stone, a longtime associate and former political consultant for President Donald Trump.

On page 19 of the 24-page federal indictment, there is a reference from 1974 best picture winner "The Godfather Part II."

It states that Stone once urged someone who was about to testify before the House Intelligence Committee to "do a 'Frank Pentangeli.'" For those readers who may not be familiar with "The Godfather Part II," Frank Pentangeli is a character who lies under oath before a congressional committee.

Stone is charged with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.

The indictment alleges that Stone and "Person 2" had discussed the movie on or about Dec. 1, 2017, "in order to avoid contradicting Stone's testimony."

Roger Stone Indictment

For what it's worth, Michael V. Gallo received a best supporting actor nomination for his performance. He lost out on the Oscar to his co-star, Robert De Niro, who portrayed the young Vito Corleone in the flashback scenes.

Paramount Pictures Michael V. Gallo received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Frank Pentangeli, pictured here in a scene from 1974's "The Godfather Part II."

"The Godfather Part II" is widely considered to be one of the best sequels ever made. Time will tell what public sentiment holds for Stone.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.