Here's how to win $10 'Hamilton' tickets in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A digital lottery will allow some lucky winners the opportunity to claim hard-to-get tickets to performances of the hit musical "Hamilton" in Fort Lauderdale.

Broadway in Fort Lauderdale and producer Jeffrey Seller announced the digital lottery Tuesday for each performance of the Tony Award-winning show's run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

A total of 40 tickets per performance will be sold for $10 each.

The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. Sunday for tickets to the show's Dec. 18 opening night. It will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and close at 9 a.m. the day before.

All participants must be at least 18 and have a valid identification that matches the name used to enter.

Only one entry will be allowed per person. Each winning participant may purchase up to two tickets.

Tickets must be purchased online by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. Any tickets unclaimed by the deadline will be forfeited.

The encore performance of "Hamilton" in Fort Lauderdale is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Click here to register for the lottery.

