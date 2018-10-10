Here's how you can narrow list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Def Leppard is among the 15 artists nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Def Leppard, Devo and Stevie Nicks are among the 15 artists nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Other nominees announced Tuesday are Janet Jackson, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, the Cure, Todd Rundgren, Rufus and Chaka Kahn, and the Zombies.

Industry insiders will decide the inductees, but fans also get a vote online.

The top five vote-getters will comprise a fan ballot that gets tallied with the other ballots.

Inductees will be announced in December.

The inductions take place March 29 in New York.

